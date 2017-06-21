Study finds sender rep kep to email success

by Kristina Knight

SendGrid has released their annual Sender Score Benchmark Report, and among the more interesting findings is this: sender reputation is key. Their data found that email marketers with sender scores between 91 and 100 saw most (92%) of their marketing messages reach the inbox. Marketers with sender scores between 81 and 90 saw only 72% of their messages reach the inbox.

"If email doesn't reach the inbox, brands lose the opportunity to connect with customers and ultimately make a sale--so every message counts. But hitting the inbox is harder than ever," said Return Path President George Bilbrey. "That's why monitoring your reputation and maintaining it at the highest level possible is critical to email marketing success. Mailbox providers are constantly looking for ways to combat spam and improve the inbox experience for their users. Reputation offers insight into a sender's legitimacy, making it a key component in the filtering process."

The full Return Path report can be found here.

Tags: email marketing, email marketing tips, email marketing trends, Return Path, sender reputation