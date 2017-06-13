Study finds rewards key for mobile gamers

by Kristina Knight

What's more, consumers are willing to watch multiple videos each day. According to the report just over half (51%) said they were 'willing to watch' at least 4 videos/day to earn rewards; about one-third said they would watch at least six per day.

So, what kind of content should marketers and brands prep? Stick with funny, according to Tapjoy. Just over 40% of respondents said humorous videos were most interesting to them, followed by storytelling (28%) and product demos (26%).

"Mobile apps have completely flipped the script between brands and consumers, and consumers now have much more control than ever before," said Shannon Jessup, chief revenue officer of Tapjoy. "As this study shows, consumers want to download apps for free, but they are more than willing to watch videos in order to unlock content within those apps. We have seen this trend played out across our platform as well, as we've experienced a 120% year-over-year increase in rewarded video views between April 2016 and April 2017."

Other interesting findings from the The Modern Mobile Gamer: Advertising Preferences Revealed report include:

• 54% of consumers prefer freemium apps - those offering opt-in, rewarded ads

• 55% say they are most interested in movie trailers and content

• 46% prefer food/restaurant video ads

• Fewer than 15% said they preferred watching sex appeal or celebrity video content

The full report can be downloaded here.

