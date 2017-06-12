Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : June 12, 2017
Study finds half of execs believe ecommerce disruptive
There is no denying that more consumers are buying online - or at least researching products, brands, and services online - and according to about half of marketers and retail executives surveyed believe ecommerce is 'disruptive or hugely disruptive' to their industry.
Kantar Millward Brown and Criteo collaborated on the study which also found that the biggest pain points for trade marketers were measurement and attribution (59%) as well as trackability (58%). Just over half also believe they need to better reach younger consumers.
"Trade marketing is undergoing a profound shift," said Jonathan Opdyke, President, Brand Solutions, Criteo. "To profitably target and acquire shoppers, both online and offline, marketers must adapt their trade practices and budgets. This study confirms that retail marketers need solutions that allow for real-time measurement of ROI and an end to the debate between offline vs. online, in favor of an omnichannel."
A few interesting takeaways from the report include:
• 62% believe paid search will see the biggest growth in effectiveness
• 52% believe print will see the biggest decrease in effectiveness
• Nearly one-third say their biggest challenges are Amazon setting prices and brand/retail sites conflicting
"Especially in the CPG and Grocery sectors, we're seeing a clear indication from marketers that the time is right for brand and trade marketing to align," Adrian McCallum, Senior Director, Kantar Millward Brown. "This move, combined with more widespread integration of digital technology, helps connect marketing efforts more closely to the sale and creates greater shopping efficiencies."
Tags: advertising, Criteo, ecommerce, Kantar Millward Brown, paid search
