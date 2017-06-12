BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : June 12, 2017


Study finds half of execs believe ecommerce disruptive

There is no denying that more consumers are buying online - or at least researching products, brands, and services online - and according to about half of marketers and retail executives surveyed believe ecommerce is 'disruptive or hugely disruptive' to their industry.

by Kristina Knight

Kantar Millward Brown and Criteo collaborated on the study which also found that the biggest pain points for trade marketers were measurement and attribution (59%) as well as trackability (58%). Just over half also believe they need to better reach younger consumers.

"Trade marketing is undergoing a profound shift," said Jonathan Opdyke, President, Brand Solutions, Criteo. "To profitably target and acquire shoppers, both online and offline, marketers must adapt their trade practices and budgets. This study confirms that retail marketers need solutions that allow for real-time measurement of ROI and an end to the debate between offline vs. online, in favor of an omnichannel."

A few interesting takeaways from the report include:

• 62% believe paid search will see the biggest growth in effectiveness
• 52% believe print will see the biggest decrease in effectiveness
• Nearly one-third say their biggest challenges are Amazon setting prices and brand/retail sites conflicting

"Especially in the CPG and Grocery sectors, we're seeing a clear indication from marketers that the time is right for brand and trade marketing to align," Adrian McCallum, Senior Director, Kantar Millward Brown. "This move, combined with more widespread integration of digital technology, helps connect marketing efforts more closely to the sale and creates greater shopping efficiencies."

Tags: advertising, Criteo, ecommerce, Kantar Millward Brown, paid search










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/06/study-finds-half-of-execs-believe-ecommerce-disruptive.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.