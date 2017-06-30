Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : June 30, 2017
Study: Experience key to data sharing
When it comes to customers willingly sharing their data, it's all about the experience. That's a key takeaway from RichRelevance's new Creepy or Cool survey. As with year's past, consumers show a willingness to share their data and information with brands offering better experiences based on said data.
This is the third year for the survey, which polled more than 3,000 consumers around the world. Overall, 81% of global respondents said they were willing to share data in exchange for a better experience; American consumers, however, remain slightly more reluctant to share. Fewer than two-thirds (63%) said they would share data for a better overall customer experience.
Breaking down exactly where consumers are drawing the line between 'good experience' and 'too creepy', US consumers say facial recognition tech - used to recognize shoppers as they enter stores - is creepy (69%), and that using AI or order items for you based on past purchases is creepy (69%).
"Retailers need a technology cool factor but can't afford to alienate shoppers," said Diane Kegley, CMO, RichRelevance. "One important thing to keep in mind is that creepy can simply mean that something is too relevant or hits too close to home. Retailers should take note as this may indicate areas that will be valuable in the near future as consumers grow accustomed to new technologies."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 46% say using voice recognition software to search for products is cool
• 46% say fingerprint tech used to pay for items is cool
• 52% of Millennials say digital screens/mirrors and VR glass that show add-on purchases are cool
Only about half found chatbots and other computer programs used to facilitate customer service creepy.
Tags: advertising, advertising targeting, advertising trends, RichRelevance
