Study: Despite growth, mobile video still a challenge

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Dimensional Research polled more than 200 mobile marketers and agencies on behalf of YouAppi for this report. Among the key challenges for brands are in effectively delivering video content (35%), more than 40% are using at least 6 different channels to deliver content, and in understanding the key metrics - click-thru rates, video completion rates, cost per install rates.

"As a data-driven mobile growth solution, we see opportunities among the creative, channel and measurement challenges mentioned by the survey respondents," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder of YouAppi. "Along with our partners, we expect to roll out a range of solutions, which will enable our customers to overcome these challenges and utilize mobile video to grow their businesses while enhancing their customers' experience."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 94% believe the best practices are different for desktop and mobile video

• 96% say they face mobile video challenges like those listed above

• 55% report using at least 3 measuring tactics

• Despite this 46% aren't satisfied with their measurement ability

The full report can be found here.

