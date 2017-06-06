BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Study bridges gap between in-store and online

New data out from Cuebiq may bridge the gap between retailers' online advertising and in-store purchasing. Called the Footfall Attribution Benchmark, the new report measures the impact of ad exposure in driving in-store visits, and also looks at trends in store visits.

by Kristina Knight

Merchants using the benchmarks can also find how advertising impacts the visit rates and gives information about brand affinity.

"Offline attribution is vital to understanding the consumer journey. The ability to bridge online and offline consumer behaviors and activities allows marketers to answer their most pressing questions such as how their advertising is driving consumers to stores, how much time they are spending in those stores, which consumers are most receptive to their messaging, and to which brands those consumers are loyal," said Antonio Tomarchio, CEO of Cuebiq. "This is why we felt it was critical to release a thorough analysis of what success looks like for footfall attribution. Our analysis pinpoints nine specific verticals as well as the key metrics marketers should be measuring when gauging the impact on footfall."

According to Cuebiq data ads should help merchants increase store visits between 10%-30%; it also breaks down when consumers are most likely to visit stores on weekdays and weekends.

"Our goal with this report is to provide a valuable resource to marketers who are seeking further insights into campaign performance and consumers' offline behaviors. We are thrilled to hear such inspiring success stories from Centro and our other partners," added Tomarchio.

More detail about the benchmarks can be found here.

