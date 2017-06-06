Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : June 06, 2017
Study: 60% watching branded video through social
While catching up with family and friends remains the go-to for many consumers' social media habits, consuming video is a fast-growing segment. In fact, new Animoto data shows that more than half (60%) of consumers are watching branded video via Facebook every day.
That is a key takeaway from Animoto's new State of Social Video 2017 report; researchers also found that 64% of those who have watched a branded video have been influenced to make a purchase.
"We are living in a video-first world, and you need to look no further than your Facebook News Feed for proof that video is now the most popular form of communication online," said Brad Jefferson, CEO of Animoto. "Businesses need to learn to 'speak video' fluently if they want to connect with their customers on social media. Our study shows that marketers recognize the importance of prioritizing video marketing on social networks, and are taking the steps they need to succeed in reaching their customers in the most engaging and authentic way."
Other interesting findings from the Animoto report include:
• 47% of brands are publishing at least 4 branded videos each month
• 92% of brands are repurposing content and information to create branded video content
• 84% of consumers watching social video via mobile devices
• 81% of brands optimize social video for mobile devices
• 67% of marketers say they've paid to boost a social video within the past year
According to Facebook, there now 1.74 billion monthly active users (as of February 2017).
