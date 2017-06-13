BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : June 13, 2017


SMBs benefit from 'Brand Britain' post-Brexit

Despite going through a period of change that many think might tarnish the reputation of the UK, small businesses continue to experience a strong appetite from overseas consumers thanks to the power of 'Brand Britain'.

by Helen Leggatt

According to Gareth Jones, marketing director at eBay in the UK, "the business fundamentals of Brand Britain remain strong: trusted, quality products and good customer service".

His comments come as eBay release data showing that small business trading on the marketplace continue to experience a strong appetite for British products from overseas consumers.

Of the 200,000 or so small businesses on eBay, 93% export, reveals the eBay for Business Index, published this week. A quarter (24%) believe overseas consumers are now more likely to purchase British products than they were a year ago.

Clothes, shoes and accessories were the most popular items for overseas customers, followed by vehicle parts, mobile phones and communication, home, furniture and DIY, and sporting goods.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) , the UK exported £550bn (US$696bn) worth of goods and services in 2016. The US, Australia. Germany, France and Italy are the top five export markets for British goods on eBay.

