Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : June 13, 2017
SMBs benefit from 'Brand Britain' post-Brexit
Despite going through a period of change that many think might tarnish the reputation of the UK, small businesses continue to experience a strong appetite from overseas consumers thanks to the power of 'Brand Britain'.
According to Gareth Jones, marketing director at eBay in the UK, "the business fundamentals of Brand Britain remain strong: trusted, quality products and good customer service".
His comments come as eBay release data showing that small business trading on the marketplace continue to experience a strong appetite for British products from overseas consumers.
Of the 200,000 or so small businesses on eBay, 93% export, reveals the eBay for Business Index, published this week. A quarter (24%) believe overseas consumers are now more likely to purchase British products than they were a year ago.
Clothes, shoes and accessories were the most popular items for overseas customers, followed by vehicle parts, mobile phones and communication, home, furniture and DIY, and sporting goods.
According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) , the UK exported £550bn (US$696bn) worth of goods and services in 2016. The US, Australia. Germany, France and Italy are the top five export markets for British goods on eBay.
Tags: eBay, ecommerce, export, small business, SMB, UK
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Offensive content could kill brands
- Study finds rewards key for mobile gamers
- Ad Roundup: Tools for traffic, ad placement
- Risks to businesses of outdated OS and browsers revealed
- SMBs benefit from 'Brand Britain' post-Brexit
- Significant drop in digital customer service performance among UK insurers
- Research reveals role of video ads in Millennials' perfume purchase process
- New report reveals viewing on a TV set an 'and' not an 'or'
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers