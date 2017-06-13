Significant drop in digital customer service performance among UK insurers

by Helen Leggatt

Insurers in the UK are not meeting customer expectations when it comes to online customer service. According to the '2017 Eptica Insurance Conversation Study', 91% of consumers say a good experience with an insurer's digital customer service makes them more loyal.





However, the reality is that more than two-thirds of insurers (68%) fail to accurately answer customer queries posed through digital channels. That figure represents a dramatic drop in performance from last year's 47%.



On a more positive note, the answers to more than half (52%) of questions can now be found on insurance company websites (up from 40% in 2015), while the number of insurers that have enabled online chat has trebled since 2015 with 15% now offering the service.



"Consumers want to have high quality conversations with insurers and 72% said that their expectations are continually rising - yet in the majority of cases they are simply not receiving the experience they demand," said Olivier Njamfa, CEO and co-founder of Eptica. "Performance seems to be polarizing, with some companies and channels pulling away from the rest - meaning that the laggards risk losing customers to their rivals unless they change how they operate."



Tags: customer service, insurance industry, loyalty, marketing, research, UK