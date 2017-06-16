Same-day delivery significantly impacts retailer choice and spend

by Helen Leggatt

A stand-out finding of the research is the importance of a same day delivery option. In fact, when it comes to searching for same-day deliveries, the UK tops both the US, and Australia.





Clouder.co.uk's survey of 523 UK consumers found that more than half (52%) would specifically choose a retailer that offered same-day delivery over one that didn't and more than two-thirds (67%) would spend more with a retailer to qualify for same-day delivery. A third of respondents said they would be willing to pay £10-15 for same-day delivery.



Same-day delivery was most likely to be used during holidays and celebrations. A third (34%) said they were most likely to use same-day delivery for Valentine's Day, 28% for birthdays, 31% for Christmas and 7% for other occasions.



"It comes as no surprise that customers want same-day delivery," says Tomas Zalatoris, CEO of vape liquid fast delivery service Clouder.co.uk. "With the success of services such as Amazon prime, a consumer's delivery expectations are getting bigger and the time they are happy to wait for products is getting smaller. Millennials have been brought up alongside the digital boom, where everything is available instantly. Retailers need to be where consumers are, which as Millennials grow up, is increasingly online."



Tags: consumer survey, delivery, ecommerce, retail