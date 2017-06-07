Retailers continue to miss the mark with email frequency, relevancy

by Helen Leggatt

In the twelve years I've been writing for Bizreport, I can guarantee this topic rears its ugly head at least a few times each year. Yet, here I am, still reporting that marketers are failing to optimize their email marketing in terms of relevancy and frequency.

Recent research from Coherent found that retailers feel pressured to send more and more emails because, says James Glover, CEO of Coherent Path, they "get addicted to the ROI". Indeed, the research found that 76% of marketers rely on email for revenue and, as a consequence, more than half send at least 3 emails each week. Ten percent send more than 5 emails a week.



Yet, brand new research commissioned by Engage Hub found that 90% of consumers have cancelled email communications from retailers in the past of which nearly half (46%) did so because of the high frequency of messaging. A quarter (24%) of respondents claimed to receive an email every day from some retailers which 15% claimed to receive even more.



Furthermore, despite email being the preferred channel among nearly two-thirds of consumers (62%), it appears many retailers continue to send irrelevant or non-personalized content. In fact, nearly a quarter (24%) said they had unsubscribed from a retailer because the messages they received were irrelevant, and 15% reported that retailers neglected to send relevant offers or updates.



"Retailers need to change tact. Poorly targeted, 'spray and pray' style marketing campaigns generate the most spam complaints, and the majority of such communications remain unopened," said Simon Brennan, Engage Hub's VP Sales Europe.

"This not only undermines a retailer's spend on direct marketing ROI but also it also turns customers away as they quickly become disengaged with a brand that doesn't treat them as an individual."

