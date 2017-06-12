Research reveals role of video ads in Millennials' perfume purchase process

by Helen Leggatt

The new report, 'The Millennial Fragrance Shopper', reveals that while Millennials discover new fragrances in-store, they research online before making a purchase.



Of the 1,500 Millennials across the U.S. and Europe that were surveyed for the research, almost a third (30%) try a fragrance before purchasing it - either in-store or at home. Of interest here to fragrance brands is that, while most Millennials are not currently sampling perfumes in their home, 38% are willing to share their personal information in order to receive samples at their home address.



"The opportunity for brands to capture address data and to have a relevant dialogue with millennials in this way is huge," says the report.





This is especially so because the scent itself, unsurprisingly, is the key influence (41%) in Millennials' decisions to purchase a fragrance. Packaging and design is also important (35%) but just 4% of Millennials say they are influenced by celebrity endorsements despite this being a popular tactic by fragrance brands.



The research also found that video advertising plays a key role in Millennials' fragrance purchase journey. A third (36%) are more likely to search for a perfume brand after watching video ads online, and 34% say that exposure to video ads increases the connection with their favorite brands.

Video ads also drive action - after watching a video ad 18% went on to use a search engine, 17% visited a store/retailer and 16% visit a brand's website. Placement matters - 25% remember seeing video ads on an online magazine but just 18% on social media sites.



"There's no doubt video ads also play a key role in the customer journey and incorporating interactive elements, such as data capture forms, or giving the ability to buy within the format can make these ads even more powerful. By layering this data with their existing customer data, brands have a real opportunity to deliver personalised and interactive ads that have a real impact." Justin Taylor, UK MD at Teads.



Tags: Millennials, advertising, fragrance, marketing, video advertising