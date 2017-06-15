Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : June 15, 2017
Report reveals our smartphone obsession
Be honest. How tethered are you to your smartphone? Do you check it every half an hour or every five minutes? An in-depth survey of smartphone users from around the globe reveals just how obsessed people are with their phones.
According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau's new report, 'Always On - A Global Perspective of Mobile Consumer Experience', nearly two-thirds (63%) of smartphone users worldwide use their device every half an hour or more. More than a fifth (22%) check or use their phone every five minutes.
Respondents reported that they access the Internet via mobile web and mobile apps at least once a day (mobile web - 88% / mobile apps - 84%).
Furthermore, smartphone users reported seeing mobile ads within the first few days the ad was originally shown (90% on mobile web and 86% on mobile apps). Nearly half said they took action after seeing mobile ads, with the two platforms performing similarly in generating response (45% on mobile web and 47% on mobile apps).
"These findings confirm the fact that omnipresent mobile usage is a worldwide phenomenon, which creates a tremendous opportunity for marketers," said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and Video, at IAB. "Digital advertising is making an impact and motivating consumers to action, whether they access the internet via the mobile web or mobile apps."
Tags: advertising, mobile marketing, research
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Survey: Look for more publishers to add video
- Consumers opting for brand-only email accounts to manage inbox
- Index reveals which brands resonate with what consumers care about
- Ad Roundup: Partnership announcements in digital
- Expert: What to look for in buying a small business
- Report reveals our smartphone obsession
- Expert: What Facebook's side-by-side video feature means
- Survey shows Southern US an SMB haven
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers