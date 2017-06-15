BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : June 15, 2017


Report reveals our smartphone obsession

Be honest. How tethered are you to your smartphone? Do you check it every half an hour or every five minutes? An in-depth survey of smartphone users from around the globe reveals just how obsessed people are with their phones.

by Helen Leggatt

According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau's new report, 'Always On - A Global Perspective of Mobile Consumer Experience', nearly two-thirds (63%) of smartphone users worldwide use their device every half an hour or more. More than a fifth (22%) check or use their phone every five minutes.

Respondents reported that they access the Internet via mobile web and mobile apps at least once a day (mobile web - 88% / mobile apps - 84%).

Furthermore, smartphone users reported seeing mobile ads within the first few days the ad was originally shown (90% on mobile web and 86% on mobile apps). Nearly half said they took action after seeing mobile ads, with the two platforms performing similarly in generating response (45% on mobile web and 47% on mobile apps).

"These findings confirm the fact that omnipresent mobile usage is a worldwide phenomenon, which creates a tremendous opportunity for marketers," said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and Video, at IAB. "Digital advertising is making an impact and motivating consumers to action, whether they access the internet via the mobile web or mobile apps."

Tags: advertising, mobile marketing, research










No Comments

