BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Internet : June 21, 2017


Report lays out cybersecurity risks

While brands, marketers, and consumers are more vigilant about their cybersecurity than ever before, criminals continue to be working new angles. Trustwave has released their annual Global Security Report, and among the more interesting findings is this: the time between cybersecurity intrusions and detections has gotten longer.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers delved into 2016 cybersecurity threats and found the length of time between detection and intrusion is now 80 days; that is up from 41 days in 2015. The good news is that once security threats are detected, it's much easier to contain the problems. For instance, the average containment time was 2.5 days from detection (2016).

"Cybersecurity in 2016 had both highlights and lowlights. As our data breach investigations and threat intelligence show attackers continue to evolve their tactics and focus on extreme paydays as cybercrime becomes more like genuine businesses," said Trustwave Chief Executive Officer and President Robert J. McCullen. "Meanwhile security skills and talent remain scarce. As an industry, we must continue to focus on key areas like threat detection and response, security scanning and testing and cloud security services that provide meaningful layers of protection from constantly evolving threats."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 45% of breaches were made in North American, 22% of those in retail
• 43% of breaches were in corporate/internal accounts
• 31% of breaches affected POS systems
• 33% of breaches targeted magnetic stripe/payment card data

The full report can be downloaded here.

Tags: cybersecurity, cybersecurity trends, ecommerce security, internet, internet security, Trustwave










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/06/report-lays-out-cybersecurity-risks.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.