BizReport : Internet : June 21, 2017
Report lays out cybersecurity risks
While brands, marketers, and consumers are more vigilant about their cybersecurity than ever before, criminals continue to be working new angles. Trustwave has released their annual Global Security Report, and among the more interesting findings is this: the time between cybersecurity intrusions and detections has gotten longer.
Researchers delved into 2016 cybersecurity threats and found the length of time between detection and intrusion is now 80 days; that is up from 41 days in 2015. The good news is that once security threats are detected, it's much easier to contain the problems. For instance, the average containment time was 2.5 days from detection (2016).
"Cybersecurity in 2016 had both highlights and lowlights. As our data breach investigations and threat intelligence show attackers continue to evolve their tactics and focus on extreme paydays as cybercrime becomes more like genuine businesses," said Trustwave Chief Executive Officer and President Robert J. McCullen. "Meanwhile security skills and talent remain scarce. As an industry, we must continue to focus on key areas like threat detection and response, security scanning and testing and cloud security services that provide meaningful layers of protection from constantly evolving threats."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 45% of breaches were made in North American, 22% of those in retail
• 43% of breaches were in corporate/internal accounts
• 31% of breaches affected POS systems
• 33% of breaches targeted magnetic stripe/payment card data
The full report can be downloaded here.
