New tool enables publishers to quantify detailed cross-device engagement

by Helen Leggatt

Today, almost three-quarters of American adults use at least two devices per month, and almost 40% use at least three. Different devices are used for different tasks and at different times of the day.



Verto Analytics' new Audience Profiles tool has been developed to help publishers quantify detailed cross-device engagement across apps and web sites, along with demographic and behavioral attributes such as retention, 'stickiness', deep app and property-level engagement, and usage-based segmentation.



The tool provides publishers with a 'day-in-the-life' visualization of their audiences, showing the branded channels and properties they access during the day. In addition, publishers can access audience metrics for main competitors to help identify differences and understand potential targets.



Perhaps most importantly, the tool enables publishers to understand the total, unduplicated, size of their audience - their net reach.

"As publishers contend with an increasingly mobile-oriented, apps-focused audience, where cross-platform and cross-device multitasking is the new norm, there's a growing disconnect between what publishers know about their audiences now and they could potentially know about their audience," says Verto Analytics.



Tags: cross-device, metrics, publisher