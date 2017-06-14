Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : June 14, 2017
New tool enables publishers to quantify detailed cross-device engagement
A current challenge for publishers is the measurement of people's cross-device behavior from a single source. However, a new product from Verto Analytics solves this problem giving publishers an accurate picture of their unduplicated audience across devices.
Today, almost three-quarters of American adults use at least two devices per month, and almost 40% use at least three. Different devices are used for different tasks and at different times of the day.
Verto Analytics' new Audience Profiles tool has been developed to help publishers quantify detailed cross-device engagement across apps and web sites, along with demographic and behavioral attributes such as retention, 'stickiness', deep app and property-level engagement, and usage-based segmentation.
The tool provides publishers with a 'day-in-the-life' visualization of their audiences, showing the branded channels and properties they access during the day. In addition, publishers can access audience metrics for main competitors to help identify differences and understand potential targets.
Perhaps most importantly, the tool enables publishers to understand the total, unduplicated, size of their audience - their net reach.
"As publishers contend with an increasingly mobile-oriented, apps-focused audience, where cross-platform and cross-device multitasking is the new norm, there's a growing disconnect between what publishers know about their audiences now and they could potentially know about their audience," says Verto Analytics.
Tags: cross-device, metrics, publisher
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: What Facebook's side-by-side video feature means
- Survey shows Southern US an SMB haven
- Expert: Why digital needs data normalization
- 58% of marketers to increase spend on email marketing in 2017
- New tool enables publishers to quantify detailed cross-device engagement
- Offensive content could kill brands
- Study finds rewards key for mobile gamers
- Ad Roundup: Tools for traffic, ad placement
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers