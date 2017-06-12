Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : June 12, 2017
New report reveals viewing on a TV set an 'and' not an 'or'
The death of print media and television has long been a topic of speculation but, according to Kantar Media's new DIMENSION study, traditional media isn't dying any time soon.
A survey of more than 5,000 "connected adults" from five countries (U.S., U.K., Brazil, China, and France) for Kantar Media's DIMENSION study reveals that, despite accessing online media several times a day, they are also viewing, listening to and reading traditional media via their established formats.
Nearly all (97%) of those surveyed said they watch television on a television set.
"This is not to suggest that our sample never view TV on any other device," says Kantar Media. "73% of them say they view TV online and 70% of them do so via a mobile device, but they also still access the medium through the TV set. It's an 'and' not an 'or'."
The picture is similar for print media. While circulation and readership numbers confirm that print formats are read a lot less frequently these days, they still attract substantial audiences.
Eighty-three percent of respondents said they read news and articles in printed newspapers, while 84% read magazines in print.
"These consumers are however also accessing news and articles online," added Kantar Media. "Indeed, 93% read articles online and 84% on mobile devices - an indication of the ubiquity of smartphones and of their growing importance to advertisers."
Tags: digital, media, online, print, television, traditional media trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Research reveals role of video ads in Millennials' perfume purchase process
- New report reveals viewing on a TV set an 'and' not an 'or'
- 4 in 10 online shoppers believe feedback overlooked, ignored
- Father's Day Roundup: What dad wants, what dad gets
- Study finds half of execs believe ecommerce disruptive
- Top 3 mistakes new SMBs make
- Ad Roundup: Data behind new release, name change
- Expert: Top tips to incorporate RCS messaging
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers