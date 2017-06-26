Marketers unprepared for AI, voice search

by Helen Leggatt

While some marketers are still playing catch-up to mobile marketing, the next big thing is already upon them. Of the 252 digital marketers at Fortune 500 brands surveyed by BrightEdge 27% believed that mobile was the next big thing.

Around one third (31%) believe voice search is the next big trend, although they are already late to the party as more than 20% of mobile searches are now voice. Even so, two-thirds have no plans to implement voice at this stage.



And, while 32% believe AI as a coming trend, 57% said they were "not likely" to implement it in any form this year.

"Marketers looking to prepare to merge into an AI-first world are going to need to begin by making sure they have the same consistent message across devices, at the very least," said Michel Kant, SEO Manager of Staples Europe. "If you don't have that in the near future, it will be like not having a mobile optimized website or good content marketing strategy now. It will be very costly to step up that pace."

