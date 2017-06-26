BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Search Marketing : June 26, 2017


Marketers unprepared for AI, voice search

Voice search now accounts for a fifth of all mobile searches yet two-thirds of marketers have no plans for implementation, according to a new survey from SEO and content performance marketing platform, BrightEdge.

by Helen Leggatt

While some marketers are still playing catch-up to mobile marketing, the next big thing is already upon them. Of the 252 digital marketers at Fortune 500 brands surveyed by BrightEdge 27% believed that mobile was the next big thing.

Around one third (31%) believe voice search is the next big trend, although they are already late to the party as more than 20% of mobile searches are now voice. Even so, two-thirds have no plans to implement voice at this stage.

And, while 32% believe AI as a coming trend, 57% said they were "not likely" to implement it in any form this year.

"Marketers looking to prepare to merge into an AI-first world are going to need to begin by making sure they have the same consistent message across devices, at the very least," said Michel Kant, SEO Manager of Staples Europe. "If you don't have that in the near future, it will be like not having a mobile optimized website or good content marketing strategy now. It will be very costly to step up that pace."

Tags: AI, marketing, search, trends, voice technology










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/06/marketers-unprepared-for-ai-voice-search.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.