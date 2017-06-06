Search BizReport
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : June 06, 2017
Marketers to shift more budget to immersive, sensory brand experiences
As marketers come to realize the value of brand experiences they are shifting spend, with more than one in three CMOs expecting to allocate as much as half of their budget to brand experience marketing over the next three to five years, according to a new survey conducted by brand experience specialists Freeman and data and tech provider SSI.
Immersive, sensory brand experiences encompass a myriad of activities from trade shows, sponsorships and cutting-edge pop-ups to virtual events, augmented reality experiences and permanent installations.
According to the Freeman/SSI survey, both B2C and B2B marketers are aware than today's consumer demands more personalized interactions with brands. Furthermore, more than nine out of ten of them said brand experiences deliver stronger face-to-face interactions and more compelling brand engagements.
Among the 1,000 marketing professionals surveyed across North America, Asia and Western Europe survey, the current top three tactics being used to drive brand experience are websites (58%), social media (57%) and email marketing (51%).
Few outside of Asia currently make use of immersive technologies to deliver personalized experiences but marketers in Asia have proven to be early adopters of the tactic. While 42% of marketers surveyed in Asia have tapped into sensory interaction to personalize a brand experience, just 28% in North America and 13% in Western Europe have done so. A third (31%) of Asian companies are using virtual reality, compared to just 7 to 9% elsewhere.
"The role of brand experience continues to increase in scope and importance, as audience expectations evolve," said Chris Cavanaugh, executive vice president and CMO at Freeman. "Steep competition, changing demographics and more sophisticated audiences mean now, more than ever, marketers need new approaches. The right brand experiences have the power to evolve brands, build relationships and inspire action."
Tags: brand experience, loyalty marketing, research
