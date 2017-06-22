Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : June 22, 2017
Hotels failing to adequately communicate with guests prior to check-in
New research from TrustYou highlights hotel guests' experiences and expectations surrounding pre-arrival communications from their accommodation provider.
According to TrustYou's report, "Travelers become guests as soon as they complete their booking decision". It is at this point that 80% of hotel guests expect that the accommodation provider will initiate communication regarding their booking. Furthermore, 80% expect this communication to be sent via email. Two-thirds prefer to communicate via electronic means instead of the telephone.
While most (79%) of the 920 U.S. adult respondents to TrustYou's survey said they received a booking confirmation, and 62% received check-in information, after that the number of people receiving additional information from the accommodation provider drops off.
Only one in four (39%) guests received a booking reminder and even less receiving pre-arrival information about the destination (25%), property (21%) or activities (18%). Accommodation providers are missing out on valuable up-sell opportunities and failing to meet guest expectations or inspire them prior to their visit.
"Our research indicates that hotels must begin communicating with their guests at the moment of booking, and remain consistent throughout the guest journey," said Benjamin Jost, CEO of TrustYou. "Hotels must also adapt to meet guests in their desired communication channel, which is rapidly becoming messaging services that connect guests with on-site employees."
Tags: accommodation, communications, customer experience, CX, email, travel
