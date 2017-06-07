Google's 'Funding Choices' gives publishers way to monetize ad blockers

by Helen Leggatt

Google's new tool, 'Funding Choices', hopes to strike a balance between ad blocking and charging for access to content. It hangs off a recently relaunched version of Google Contributor, which allows Internet users to buy an 'ad removal pass'. A per-page fee is deducted and paid to the website. As each publisher will set their own price, it is not yet clear how much it could cost Internet users.

Publishers using the tool will be able to display ad-free content to Internet users that pay for the experience. The tool enables the publishers to restrict access to content when and Internet user elects not to disable their ad blocking software.

"As part of our efforts to maintain a sustainable web for everyone, we want to help publishers with good ad experiences get paid for their work," said Google senior vice president for ads and commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy in a company blog. "With Funding Choices, now in beta, publishers can show a customized message to visitors using an ad blocker, inviting them to either enable ads on their site, or pay for a pass that removes all ads on that site."

The tool is being made available in five countries initially - including the U.S., U.K., and New Zealand - with more to follow later in the year.

