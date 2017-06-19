Google launches free website tool for small businesses

by Helen Leggatt

Earlier this year, a survey by Manta of 4,700 small businesses in the U.S. (those with fewer than 10 employees) found that more than half (51%) did not have a Facebook Page. Yet, half of those SMBs with a Facebook Page were seeing positive ROI.



Google puts the number of small businesses worldwide without a website at 60%.

However, Google has come up with a solution for small businesses. The firm has officially launched the simply named 'Website'.

The tool is free, and hosted free. It is also, says Google, easy to set up ("just a few minutes") from either desktop or mobile. In order to use the tool a Google My Business listing must be completed from which Google will pull data to create the website after which it can be customized.



Check out this YouTube video of how to set up the free Google My Business Website.

Tags: Google, small business, website