Father's Day Roundup: What dad wants, what dad gets

by Kristina Knight

To that end, new data out from AdRoll could shed some light; they looked into how consumers around the globe engaged with retailers and specialty brands around the various Father's Day celebrations. Their findings? Specialty retailers see about a 70% uptick in click-thrus and more than 250% higher conversion rates than sporting goods retailers. AdRoll's data also breaks down how shoppers in different regions are shopping. Those findings include:

• APAC retailers saw an 88% increase in sporting goods conversions

• North Atlantic, Central Europe (NACE) countries saw a 109% increase in specialty retail conversions

• South-Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa (SEEMA) countries saw a 33% increase in view through conversions for consumer electronics

Meanwhile, Criteo has looked specifically at how American families are celebrating Dad this year. Their research shows that the great outdoors are going to be hot for dad this year, with boating/fishing and golfing showing the highest conversion increases at more than 50%.

And Ebates data indicates that about half of American's will be spending on Dad this year; researchers with their poll found that 45% plan to buy a gift for dad this year, and that most gift ideas are in line with what dads really want - electronics and power tools.

"The research shows that dads are easy to shop for--and that most will appreciate any gift they receive," said Amit Patel, Ebates CEO. "If you're looking for the perfect gift for dad, Ebates has you covered on everything from power tools to electronics, sporting goods and even tickets to see his favorite team. Ebates makes it easy to get dad what he wants while also saving money on your gift."

On average, families plan to spend about $50 on father's this year.

