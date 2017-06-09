BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
June 09, 2017


Experts weigh in on impact of Google's upcoming 'filter'

Just a week ago Google confirmed there would be an addition to their Chrome web browser which would filter out or block ads which didn't offer a good customer experience. While no one knows - yet - what exactly the Chrome filter will do, several experts are weighing in on the potential impact.

by Kristina Knight

"Given how bloated desktop tracking has become, moves like this on Apple and Google's part make sense for the end user, despite the healthy dose of heartburn it will cause the ad tech industry. It will also cause a shift to other marketing capabilities, specifically towards using location data as a way to measure a consumer's interests and behaviors," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile. "While "location" is hailed as the next cookie, it's much more than that. Rather than being a mechanism to simply track a user, location data offers others significant benefits back to a consumer - in-store way finding, simplified checkouts, creating virtual aisles in retail stores, and yes, advertising and attribution reporting."

"This change primarily affects ad units that provide a substandard experience by cluttering up the page and slowing load speeds with pop-ups and timed prestitials. And the new Chrome "ad filter," in combination with Google Contributor, could actually offer a second life to beleaguered web businesses that rely on ad revenue," said Chaitanya Chandrasekar, CEO/Co-Founder, QuanticMind. "The take-home message for advertisers who are conscientiously crafting relevant and non-intrusive ads is: You have nothing to worry about - this doesn't affect you in the slightest. That Google is looking to filter out distracting ads emphasizes the importance of relevant messaging, and again underscores the power of user intent in advertising.

Tags: ad filters, advertising, Google Chrome, QuanticMind, RevealMobile










