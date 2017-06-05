BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
June 05, 2017


Experts weigh in on Google's new ad blocking announcement

Google says they're nearing release for a new Chrome tool release - a release that would automatically block 'annoying ads'. Google is calling their new tool 'The Ad Experience Report", and says that in addition to auto-blocking, the tool will report back to publishers to let them know which ads have been noted as annoying.

by Kristina Knight

From there, Chrome will offer publishers a kind of pay-for-play option: they can pay a fee to access the content ad-free or, for those running other ad-blocking software, the site will have to be white-listed.

Digital space experts have differing views on the announcement.

"It's a positive sign that Google as the industry leader is acknowledging that there is a problem. However a solution needs to come from an objective third party, not from within. The players on the field can't be the referee. Google is trying to dictate standards to both advertisers and publishers to benefit themselves and squeeze out the competition," said Hector Pantazopoulos, co-founder and CRO, SourceKnowledge.

"The existing all-or-nothing ad blocking approach doesn't work. It prevents premium publishers and brands from presenting user-friendly ad experiences to visitors in order to keep quality content free and accessible to everyone. Google's solution, if done right, will help to support legitimate sites and appropriate ads. The key here will be to provide transparency to what is flagged and an opportunity to dispute and/or correct issues in a subjective and efficient manner," said Stephanie Snow, VP, Ad Operations, Intermarkets.

Google is calling the new tool a 'filter' not an ad blocker; it's set to roll out next year.

© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

