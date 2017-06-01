Expert: What to watch in the B2B space

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What kind of evolution do you expect over the next 5 years?

Eric Marotta, Head of Product Marketing, CloudCraze: In the next five years, we can expect to see buyers expect more than personalization; they'll also expect businesses to anticipate their wants and needs. Technologies like AI, when integrated with commerce, allow business to learn from customer patterns and automate regular orders ‒ in addition to personalization. These experiences will manifest themselves into new touch points - call it conversational commerce. Think Alexa, Google Home, Chatbots.

But also, you can't just implement technology for technology's sake or purchase a solution based on a list of features and functions. It's about actually being able to use the technology and deploy it quickly. You want a platform and investment that allows you to experiment, learn, and then iterate ‒ allowing for continued growth overtime. The general ability to evolve is central to remaining relevant for the next five years and beyond.

Kristina: What can B2B brands expect from CloudCraze over the next year?

Eric: We started the year with a $20 million funding round, which has enabled us to supercharge product development, support continued growth in the United States and EMEA, and expand our team of B2B commerce experts. In the coming months, you can expect to see a continued focus on our customer-first commerce solution that further supports the demands of the booming B2B commerce market. We are constantly listening to customer feedback and incorporating this feedback into our platform updates. We also design with functionality and reduced time to revenue in mind. An example of this is CloudCraze Exchange, which brings the advantages of the "Apps" economy to the platform. Our first App, Mass Order, provides adjunct functionality to support Sales with taking large volume orders. Our first Connectors reduce implementation time for CyberSource and Avalara integrations from days to minutes. These are the first of many solutions planned for CloudCraze Exchange.

Kristina: Do you expect AI to continue pushing brands forward?

Eric: AI is currently making giant waves within commerce (Salesforce Einstein, IBM Watson), and we expect to see the use of this technology continue to grow. One of our customers, Kellogg's, used CloudCraze and IBM Watson to bring a custom product line to market. We are regularly looking for ways to further incorporate technologies like AI, which put the customers at the core of the commerce experience.

