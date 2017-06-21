DMA Response Rate Report finds email CPA lowest

by Helen Leggatt

The average number of marketing channels in use has jumped to 3.4 from 2.7, with only 11% of marketers using only one medium, according to the Data & Marketing Association's (DMA) '2017 Response Rate Report'. One channel, email, was a standout winner among marketers. The report found that half of the almost 600 marketers they surveyed plan to increase spending on email in the coming year.



That figure is not surprising when you consider the DMA's finding that email's cost-per-acquisition ($10.32) is the lowest of all media types in the study. The increasing adoption of smartphones is also contributing to email's popularity and eight out of 10 marketers (81%) in the survey report mobile email open rates are the same or higher than desktop open rates.



Meanwhile, paid search had the second-largest increase in usage YoY, rising from 37% to 55%, beaten only by social media which rose from 47% to 69%.

"Marketers are competing in the channels their customers prefer," added O'Keefe. "The returns demonstrated in this report show that today's marketer and today's consumer are both omnichannel animals, and that marketers continue to build valuable relationships with their customers across a number of platforms."



A recent GetResponse study, 'Email Marketing & Beyond: Global Industry Benchmarks 2017', which involved 2,510 digital marketers globally from a range of business sizes and industries, found that email marketing was the one that marketers said would receive the highest boost in investment. More than half (58%) of marketers said they would increase email marketing budgets in 2017 compared to 50% planning to increase social pay-per-click spending.



