BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Trends & Ideas : June 20, 2017


Cost leading factor in marketing conference attendance

Love them, or hate them, conferences seem to grow in number and variety each year. But what do marketers really think about them? Internet marketing agency Digital Third Coast conducted a survey to find out.

by Helen Leggatt

The Digital Third Coast survey of 314 marketing professionals who had, at one time or another, attended a marketing conference, found that cost was the leading factor for deciding whether or not to attend a conference. The cost of both the conference itself and where to stay for the duration of the conference both play a role.

coast.png

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they had attended the same conference more than once, while 42% had attended the same conference more than three times.

Most respondents said the ideal length of a conference is three days (43%) and the next most preferred duration two days (28%), followed by four days (11%). Just 5% cited one day conferences as preferable.

More than half (52%) of respondents said they prefer conferences with between 250 - 1,000 attendees, while a quarter (23%) preferred events attended by 250 or less people. Few said they preferred events with 1,000 or more attendees (23%).

Just 8% are not interested in additional workshops at conferences and the split in preference between whether workshops were held before, or after, the conference was even.

According to those marketers surveyed, the top marketing conferences in the past two years are:

1. Pubcon
2. Content Marketing World
3. Inbound
4. MozCon
6. Content Jam

Tags: conference, marketing, networking, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/06/cost-leading-factor-in-marketing-conference-attendance.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.