Cost leading factor in marketing conference attendance

by Helen Leggatt

The Digital Third Coast survey of 314 marketing professionals who had, at one time or another, attended a marketing conference, found that cost was the leading factor for deciding whether or not to attend a conference. The cost of both the conference itself and where to stay for the duration of the conference both play a role.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they had attended the same conference more than once, while 42% had attended the same conference more than three times.



Most respondents said the ideal length of a conference is three days (43%) and the next most preferred duration two days (28%), followed by four days (11%). Just 5% cited one day conferences as preferable.



More than half (52%) of respondents said they prefer conferences with between 250 - 1,000 attendees, while a quarter (23%) preferred events attended by 250 or less people. Few said they preferred events with 1,000 or more attendees (23%).



Just 8% are not interested in additional workshops at conferences and the split in preference between whether workshops were held before, or after, the conference was even.



According to those marketers surveyed, the top marketing conferences in the past two years are:

1. Pubcon

2. Content Marketing World

3. Inbound

4. MozCon

6. Content Jam

Tags: conference, marketing, networking, research