Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : June 20, 2017
Cost leading factor in marketing conference attendance
Love them, or hate them, conferences seem to grow in number and variety each year. But what do marketers really think about them? Internet marketing agency Digital Third Coast conducted a survey to find out.
The Digital Third Coast survey of 314 marketing professionals who had, at one time or another, attended a marketing conference, found that cost was the leading factor for deciding whether or not to attend a conference. The cost of both the conference itself and where to stay for the duration of the conference both play a role.
Three-quarters of those surveyed said they had attended the same conference more than once, while 42% had attended the same conference more than three times.
Most respondents said the ideal length of a conference is three days (43%) and the next most preferred duration two days (28%), followed by four days (11%). Just 5% cited one day conferences as preferable.
More than half (52%) of respondents said they prefer conferences with between 250 - 1,000 attendees, while a quarter (23%) preferred events attended by 250 or less people. Few said they preferred events with 1,000 or more attendees (23%).
Just 8% are not interested in additional workshops at conferences and the split in preference between whether workshops were held before, or after, the conference was even.
According to those marketers surveyed, the top marketing conferences in the past two years are:
1. Pubcon
2. Content Marketing World
3. Inbound
4. MozCon
6. Content Jam
Tags: conference, marketing, networking, research
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ad Roundup: Announcements could simplify brand contact
- SMBs favor minimum wage increase - the question is how much
- Trends to watch in social
- Cost leading factor in marketing conference attendance
- 6 in 10 UK digital shoppers will purchase via smartphone in 2017
- Google launches free website tool for small businesses
- More than decade later, people still don't like ads
- Cifas: Company directors particularly vulnerable to identity fraud
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers