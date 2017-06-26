BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : June 26, 2017


Consumers want to influence in-store music

Consumers enjoy the offline shopping experience a lot more when music is played, according to new research from Mood Media.

by Helen Leggatt

Mood Media's survey of more than 11,000 consumers across nine countries found that music plays a significant role in the offline shopping experience. More than eight in ten consumers said that "the shopping experience is more enjoyable" in a store that plays music. Eighty-one percent said music played in-store lifts their mood and 70% said that when a store plays music they like they "feel like it's a brand they can relate to".

Music can also alleviate what shoppers say is their biggest in-store frustration - waiting in line. More than three-quarters (77%) of respondents agreed that "music makes waiting times less dull".

And, in today's interactive world, consumers want to be in-store DJs. Nearly half of U.S. respondents (46%) said they would like to be able to influence the music played while they are in-store.

Ultimately, the top reason consumers choose to shop in-store is "the ability to touch, feel and try products" (78% globally / 72% U.S.).

Tags: brand marketing, brick and mortar trends, loyalty, music, shopping










