BizReport : Trends & Ideas : June 26, 2017
Consumers want to influence in-store music
Consumers enjoy the offline shopping experience a lot more when music is played, according to new research from Mood Media.
Mood Media's survey of more than 11,000 consumers across nine countries found that music plays a significant role in the offline shopping experience. More than eight in ten consumers said that "the shopping experience is more enjoyable" in a store that plays music. Eighty-one percent said music played in-store lifts their mood and 70% said that when a store plays music they like they "feel like it's a brand they can relate to".
Music can also alleviate what shoppers say is their biggest in-store frustration - waiting in line. More than three-quarters (77%) of respondents agreed that "music makes waiting times less dull".
And, in today's interactive world, consumers want to be in-store DJs. Nearly half of U.S. respondents (46%) said they would like to be able to influence the music played while they are in-store.
Ultimately, the top reason consumers choose to shop in-store is "the ability to touch, feel and try products" (78% globally / 72% U.S.).
Tags: brand marketing, brick and mortar trends, loyalty, music, shopping
