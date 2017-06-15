Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : June 15, 2017
Consumers opting for brand-only email accounts to manage inbox
More than one in three consumers have a separate email account purely for receiving messages from brands, according to new research from Yes Lifecycle Marketing. However, this is a good thing for marketers.
Yes Lifecycle Marketing's survey of more than 1,000 consumers of all ages found that more than one in three keep a separate email account for brand messages. That figure rises to 58% among Millennials but among Boomers stands at just 26%.
However, of those that keep a separate account, two-thirds (62%) check that account frequently whereas only half of consumers who don't have a separate account check their personal account for brand emails on a frequent basis.
"Perhaps because their inboxes have become flooded with marketing emails in recent years, consumers across generations are opting for brand-only email accounts; but this isn't a bad thing for marketers," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "Brands need cross-channel communication platforms so they can reach the ever evolving consumer when they want, where they want, and how they want."
The survey also found that more than two-thirds (68%) of consumers have made a purchase after receiving and brand email in the past three months while 47% of Millennials have made three or more. Generation Z, however, were found to engage less with email - 40% have not made a purchase from email in the past three months. Millennials are more likely than any generation to have made a purchase on Amazon in the past month (79%), followed by Generation X at 69%.
Tags: Amazon, email marketing, Generation X, Millennials, target audience
