Consumers opting for brand-only email accounts to manage inbox

by Helen Leggatt

Yes Lifecycle Marketing's survey of more than 1,000 consumers of all ages found that more than one in three keep a separate email account for brand messages. That figure rises to 58% among Millennials but among Boomers stands at just 26%.



However, of those that keep a separate account, two-thirds (62%) check that account frequently whereas only half of consumers who don't have a separate account check their personal account for brand emails on a frequent basis.



"Perhaps because their inboxes have become flooded with marketing emails in recent years, consumers across generations are opting for brand-only email accounts; but this isn't a bad thing for marketers," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "Brands need cross-channel communication platforms so they can reach the ever evolving consumer when they want, where they want, and how they want."

The survey also found that more than two-thirds (68%) of consumers have made a purchase after receiving and brand email in the past three months while 47% of Millennials have made three or more. Generation Z, however, were found to engage less with email - 40% have not made a purchase from email in the past three months. Millennials are more likely than any generation to have made a purchase on Amazon in the past month (79%), followed by Generation X at 69%.



