Biggest stressor in U.S. workplace is fear of losing jobs to AI, new tech

by Helen Leggatt

The report, 'Workplace Confidential: The Real Story Behind Stress, Skills and Success in America", found more than half (52%) of full-time employees in the U.S. feel more stressed today than they did a year ago.

According to Darren Shimkus, vice president and general manager for Udemy for Business, "workplace stress has reached unprecedented levels in America". Six in ten U.S. workers are stressed all or most of the time at work, rising to 64% among Millennials.



The number one stress trigger within the workplace, particularly among Millennials and Gen X, is the fear of losing their jobs to new technology or artificial intelligence (43%). Other stressors include the pressure to constantly master new skills to keep up with changing job responsibilities and feeling underskilled for the job.





The number one form of stress relief cited by workers is company-provided training and professional development programs (58%), followed by meditation and/or physical activity (54%). In addition, a significant number (42%) have invested their own money in professional development.



"Employees are getting in the driver's seat of their training and careers to combat stress and find professional success," said Shimkus. "Businesses have a significant opportunity to not only help reduce workplace stress but also improve productivity and business outcomes by adopting an employee-driven approach to learning and professional development."



Tags: artificial intelligence, employment, new technology, U.S.