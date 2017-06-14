BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
June 14, 2017


Advertisers in media and entertainment category most confident of business growth

A new survey by digital agency Zenith reveals that the category in which advertisers are the most confident about business growth this year is media and entertainment.

by Helen Leggatt

In a survey of 158 of their key clients around the globe, Zenith found that advertisers in the entertainment category are the most confident about business growth in 2017. The category scored 82.1 in Zenith's confidence index in which each category ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 indicates an expectation of substantial decline in business growth and 100 an expectation of substantial growth.

Ranked in second place are advertisers in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare category, followed by alcohol (70), luxury (67.6) and beauty (67.2).

When asked to rank contributing factors to business growth, "data and technology" was ranked in first place followed closely by "business transformation" and "new competitive positioning".

Within three areas of their business (buying efficiency, creating new insights into customers, and generating profitable brand growth) Zenith asked clients whether data has "made it more difficult", "had no effect", "slightly improved", "greatly improved", or "revolutionized" each area.

For each area there was one overwhelmingly popular response, with 50% or more of responses. These were:

- The huge increase in data has allowed us to make small improvements in buying efficiency.

- It has allowed us to create much better insights.

- It has improved brand growth slightly.

Tags: advertising, business trends, media, survey










