Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : June 14, 2017
Advertisers in media and entertainment category most confident of business growth
A new survey by digital agency Zenith reveals that the category in which advertisers are the most confident about business growth this year is media and entertainment.
In a survey of 158 of their key clients around the globe, Zenith found that advertisers in the entertainment category are the most confident about business growth in 2017. The category scored 82.1 in Zenith's confidence index in which each category ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 indicates an expectation of substantial decline in business growth and 100 an expectation of substantial growth.
Ranked in second place are advertisers in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare category, followed by alcohol (70), luxury (67.6) and beauty (67.2).
When asked to rank contributing factors to business growth, "data and technology" was ranked in first place followed closely by "business transformation" and "new competitive positioning".
Within three areas of their business (buying efficiency, creating new insights into customers, and generating profitable brand growth) Zenith asked clients whether data has "made it more difficult", "had no effect", "slightly improved", "greatly improved", or "revolutionized" each area.
For each area there was one overwhelmingly popular response, with 50% or more of responses. These were:
- The huge increase in data has allowed us to make small improvements in buying efficiency.
- It has allowed us to create much better insights.
- It has improved brand growth slightly.
Tags: advertising, business trends, media, survey
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Cyberattacks costing banks millions
- Ad Roundup: Releases to add new options for brands
- Expert: How to sell your small business
- Same-day delivery significantly impacts retailer choice and spend
- Online shoppers willing to pay extra for non-branded, discreet packaging
- Survey: Look for more publishers to add video
- Consumers opting for brand-only email accounts to manage inbox
- Index reveals which brands resonate with what consumers care about
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers