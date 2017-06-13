Ad Roundup: Tools for traffic, ad placement

by Kristina Knight

First, zvelo has released the Invalid Traffic dataset; the new dataset should help brands better determine the health of the traffic to their sites by detecting data centers, web and fake crawlers, and other fraudulent traffic sources.

"By providing exceptionally granular and comprehensive knowledge into undesirable traffic sources, advertisers can eliminate wasting budget on impressions that do not reach a worthwhile audience," said Cordell BaanHofman, Vice President of Business Development, zvelo. "Fraud continues to plague digital advertising, but DSPs, SSPs, and publishers are now able to receive unparalleled, accurate, and continuous insight with the Invalid Traffic dataset. By improving campaign performance and providing protection from bot traffic, the IVT dataset is designed to offer a fast return on investment."

And, Retale has launched a chatbot for use with digital virtual assistants like Echo and Home. Called Retale GO, the tool helps customers quickly find store locations, hours, phone numbers, and even deals or daily specials.

"At Retale, we are constantly looking for ways in which we can integrate our services with forward-thinking technology to deliver better shopping experiences to consumers," said Dan Cripe, Chief Technology Officer of Retale. "Web and apps are a fantastic foundation, but voice assistants such as Amazon Echo and Google Home are the biggest disruptive wave since the smartphone - greatly expanding access to information."

Meanwhile, PulsePoint has launched Story by PulsePoint; the new solution is an SaaS offering for content marketing. Using the tool, brands can optimize content according to post-click behaviors to boost engagement.

"Story by PulsePoint is built to help brands make meaningful connections with consumers," said Andrew Stark, SVP of Content Solutions at PulsePoint. "Our technology focuses on engagement with content and provides actionable page-level behavior metrics to drive results and deliver successful campaigns."

Tags: advertising, PulsePoint, Retale, tools, zvelo