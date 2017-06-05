BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
June 05, 2017


Ad Roundup: Tools for data

In today's advertising roundup, one release and one partnership which should put digital brands in better contact with data and targeting.

by Kristina Knight

First, Modus Direct has partnered with 4C Insights to give brands access to higher quality data and targeting options. Through the partnership Modus Direct clients will be able to use 4C Insights data across the social spectrum.

"At Modus Direct, we don't believe in what cannot be measured or proven," says Shani Reardon, President of Modus Direct. "We won't spend a penny without being able to show how it's impacting our client's bottom line. The unique targeting capabilities, ability to integrate social with TV, and campaign performance metrics in 4C Social completely sold us. No other platforms can do what 4C does."

And, Aprimo has released new abilities within their Microsoft Azure set-up. The additions will including mobile-ready/always on functions, data isolation, security/compliance tools, and seamless integration options.

"Financial services marketers across the globe are tasked with the added complexity and regulatory hurdles required to maintain industry compliance, which has often been one of the biggest challenges to adopt cloud solutions," said John Stammen, CEO of Aprimo. "Now, with our platform on Microsoft Azure, we've lowered those barriers and associated risks by offering customers a secure and cost-effective way to run their marketing operations in the cloud, all while realizing faster time to value without disruption to their business."

Tags: 4C Insights, advertising, advertising tools, Aprimo, Modus Direct










