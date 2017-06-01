Ad Roundup: Releases to expand experience

by Kristina Knight

First, TurnTo has released Open Review Syndication; their new tool allows merchants and brands to embed reviews from any brand partners, no matter how their reviews are stored or hosted, effectively syndicating reviews which can then be featured on their branded platforms.

"Closed syndication networks don't make any sense. It's like a grocery store hiring someone to set up their end-of-aisle displays, only the person then sells that premium shelf space to soda companies and pockets the money," said George Eberstadt, CEO of TurnTo. "TurnTo's Open Review Syndication is built around a different model. The content belongs to the brands - they should be able to share it to help their retailers. The network belongs to the retailers - they should be able to display reviews from any brand that wants to share. Our job is to make it easy for the two to work together."

Meanwhile, INDG has released the Grip tool, an automation tool for the production of ad visuals. The tool uses CAD or photo input, generating a virtual version of actual products; that version can then be used in marketing campaigns.

"65% of companies say their biggest challenge with creating visual content is lack of time or staff. " said Frans Vriesendorp, CEO and Founder of INDG. "The current way of working involves intensive manual work and doesn't scale well for companies that have a large product catalog, which means a lot of visuals end up not being created. Grip's patented technology enables companies to produce 10 times the visual content at 10 times the speed, while ensuring brand consistency, at the same cost"

And Act-On and Evergage have partnered to give brands the ability to better leverage email data. Through the partnership email data can be used to better personalize both web and app experiences.

"Marketing is about building relationships, but doing so authentically, consistently, and at scale poses a challenge for most marketers," said Michelle Huff, CMO of Act-On Software. "Which is why at Act-On, we are trying to solve for this by empowering marketers with the tools they need to build personalized, Adaptive Journeys to engage with their customers across multiple channels. Our partnership with Evergage underscores our commitment to making this vision a reality."

