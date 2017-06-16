Ad Roundup: Releases to add new options for brands

by Kristina Knight

First, Fiksu DSP has added a self-serve option. The self-serve DSP tools include the ability to set ad viewability thresholds, options for improved brand safety, and offer transparency for campaigns in real-time.

"Mobile advertising is proven to be a highly-effective and efficient channel for engaging target audiences - and the success has left brands and agencies wanting more," said Matt McGinty, Chief Revenue Officer at Fiksu DSP. "Self-serve capabilities are in high demand among marketers today. We've now delivered on that demand, and our new platform empowers marketers to expand their campaigns outside of 'walled gardens' - allowing them to reach and influence more users with best-in-class targeting, personas and lookalike audiences."

And, Aviso has released Sales Vision; the new solution is set up to give brands better sales forecasts, performance, and overall customer pipeline health.

"Success in today's fast-moving business environment demands access to real-time data across all aspects of sales performance," said Michael Lock, CEO of Aviso. "Data-driven insights, available through AI, make it easier for sales leaders to see opportunities and trouble spots so they can course correct as things change. Our sales forecasting and visibility platform is built on advanced machine learning and AI, and provides a comprehensive view into forecasts, pipelines, and deals so that sales professionals can make better decisions. With Aviso Sales Vision, executives and reps have greater visibility, control, and confidence in the forecast, pipeline and ultimate results."

Meanwhile, Comm100 has launched Chatbot and released audio/video chat options to their Live Chat Solution.

"While many Chatbots are designed to be used as a service on their own, with no element of human backup, our Chatbot is fully integrated with our existing live chat interface, allowing visitors to switch seamlessly between a machine and human service," writes the company. "Commonly, Chatbots are powered by a system of rules (e.g. if a customer says something which matches in the bot's database, the bot returns an appropriate answer.) Less commonly, Chatbots are powered by machine learning - meaning that the more it's interacted with, the smarter it gets, and answers given get more accurate over time."

