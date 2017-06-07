Ad Roundup: Releases for video, data

by Kristina Knight

First, Appboy has launched their new Currents tool, a real-time data exporting tool. With Currents, brands can seamlessly link Appboy within any marketing stack, simplifying data management.

"Currents is a major evolution for the Appboy platform; one that really brings home the fact that we exist within a wider ecosystem," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Appboy. "It seamlessly works with a company's existing setup adding speed, ease-of-use and functionality. We wanted to build a tool that would help bridge the gap between IT and marketing and dig deeper into the marketing stack and the role it plays in supporting the strong customer and brand relationships that real success is built on."

Meanwhile, GoECart is changing it's name to Pulse Commerce; the move coincides with the company's mission to give merchants a better omnichannel experience.

"Our cloud-based platform, equipped with rich out of the box functionality, powerful APIs and revolutionary usability, serves as the central nervous system of our clients' commerce operations, giving a complete 360 view of all orders, customers, inventory, products, pricing and promotions across every sales and fulfillment channel at all customer touchpoints," said Manish Chowdhary, Founder & CEO of Pulse Commerce. "We see Pulse Commerce as a champion for underserved mid-market retailers in the midst of ruthless competition."

And Simulmedia is now offering their Video Advertising Marketing Operating System (VAMOS) in an SaaS model; the move will allow businesses to optimized TV campaigns based on their owned data, and according to their campaign goals.

"We are responding to a market that is now embracing audience data targeting and outcome based TV ad buying and selling. VAMOS External will provide ad buyers tools they need to predict, plan and optimize and sellers the tools to keep up with both the buy side and the rest of the sellers. Both sides need translation tools that make buys comparable to rest of plan and see all campaigns, their own and competitors. VAMOS External is all about performance - target audience, reach and ROI - and the key underlying technology is its predictive viewing capabilities VAMOS is unique it is ability to predict TV viewing patterns weeks ahead of program air dates and recommending campaigns with provable ROI performance. It will not only make TV advertising easier, but better and more cost effective," said Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia.

