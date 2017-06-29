Ad Roundup: Releases focus on targeting

by Kristina Knight

SugarCRM has launched Hint; their new tool auto-searches the internet for personal and business information, giving customer service and other employees better information about their contacts.

"With Hint, we are flipping the enterprise data model to that of the consumer world, changing the ratio of CRM information to be orders of magnitude more than the information provided by, and contained within the enterprise," said Rich Green, Chief Product Officer, SugarCRM. "This concept is the foundation of our new Relationship Intelligence product line and is leading the natural evolution of CRM, moving it from being a record of what has already happened to a customer-facing employee's guide to the future."

Meanwhile, Redpoint Global has launched an extension to their Customer Data Platform which connects employees and businesses with more relevant customer data and insights. This, in turn, should help brands better target and optimize customer experiences.

"Businesses today aim for superior data quality to optimize customer engagement, and our new MDM capabilities enable users who have the best customer knowledge with the ability to correct and update customer information on the spot," said Dale Renner, CEO, RedPoint Global. "Ensuring a holistic view of a customer not only strengthens the relationship that businesses work so hard to build, but also provides the basis for highly personalized interactions. As organizations gather more data about their customers, our MDM capabilities give them the means to efficiently keep that data accurate throughout the entire enterprise."

And, Catalina has launched the Segmented Target Load tool; the new offering helps brands connect with consumers based on how much of a certain product or brand they have bought in the past.

"Segment Targeted Load to Card is a highly efficient media solution with tremendous scale so marketers can meaningfully impact sales volume, lifetime value and share of requirements for their brands," said Steve Prebble, Group Vice President, Digital Promotions, Catalina. "We're excited to deliver this all-digital, data-driven marketing solution to our clients and partners for the first time."

