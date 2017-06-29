BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : June 29, 2017


Ad Roundup: Releases focus on targeting

A trio of releases into the digital space this week are focused on the data brands need to better target and serve their customers. Details in today's advertising roundup.

by Kristina Knight

SugarCRM has launched Hint; their new tool auto-searches the internet for personal and business information, giving customer service and other employees better information about their contacts.

"With Hint, we are flipping the enterprise data model to that of the consumer world, changing the ratio of CRM information to be orders of magnitude more than the information provided by, and contained within the enterprise," said Rich Green, Chief Product Officer, SugarCRM. "This concept is the foundation of our new Relationship Intelligence product line and is leading the natural evolution of CRM, moving it from being a record of what has already happened to a customer-facing employee's guide to the future."

Meanwhile, Redpoint Global has launched an extension to their Customer Data Platform which connects employees and businesses with more relevant customer data and insights. This, in turn, should help brands better target and optimize customer experiences.

"Businesses today aim for superior data quality to optimize customer engagement, and our new MDM capabilities enable users who have the best customer knowledge with the ability to correct and update customer information on the spot," said Dale Renner, CEO, RedPoint Global. "Ensuring a holistic view of a customer not only strengthens the relationship that businesses work so hard to build, but also provides the basis for highly personalized interactions. As organizations gather more data about their customers, our MDM capabilities give them the means to efficiently keep that data accurate throughout the entire enterprise."

And, Catalina has launched the Segmented Target Load tool; the new offering helps brands connect with consumers based on how much of a certain product or brand they have bought in the past.

"Segment Targeted Load to Card is a highly efficient media solution with tremendous scale so marketers can meaningfully impact sales volume, lifetime value and share of requirements for their brands," said Steve Prebble, Group Vice President, Digital Promotions, Catalina. "We're excited to deliver this all-digital, data-driven marketing solution to our clients and partners for the first time."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Catalina, ecommerce, Redpoint Global, SugarCRM










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/06/ad-roundup-releases-focus-on-targeting.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.