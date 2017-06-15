Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : June 15, 2017
Ad Roundup: Partnership announcements in digital
In today's advertising roundup, new partnership agreements should help digital and mobile advertisers better use data to engage and to fight fraud.
First, Pyze and ONGO have partnered, giving ONGO's partners access to Pyze analytics. The partnership should also give app publishers more unified views of mobile consumer data.
"Building and retaining users across mobile and web channels poses a huge challenge for most businesses," said Prabhjot Singh, co-founder and president of Pyze. "We're excited to help ONGO deliver best in class analytics, marketing and intelligence services to its customers, while providing custom aggregation capabilities to ONGO and its resellers. Our shared business goal of ensuring app publisher success provides a firm foundation for a long-term partnership."
Meanwhile, Return Path and Abusix have partnered; through the partnership, Return Path will combine their ThreatWave proprietary data with Abusix's Threat Data and AbuseHQ.
"We are very excited to partner with Abusix," said Matt Blumberg, Return Path CEO. "By combining Return Path's ThreatWave data with Abusix's threat intelligence solutions, organizations can accelerate the ability to quickly identify and stop email threats before causing damage."
And Centro DSP has added integrats with comScore and DoubleVerify, giving digital marketers access to more detailed data targeting. The integrations will give users access to audience composition analysis, predicted viewability, and even brand safety information.
"When using Centro's technology, customers are assured that we continue to evaluate and add the most useful and relevant digital marketing tools for their business," said Katie Risch, SVP of software client solutions at Centro. "We've continued to hone and develop Centro DSP to access innovative partners and rich data without compromising on the user experience."
Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Centro DSP, ecommerce, Pyze, Return Path
