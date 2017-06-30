Ad Roundup: Partnership, Acquisition, and Launch news

by Kristina Knight

First, NinthDecimal is set to acquire MoLOGIQ, giving their platform access to behavioral mobile data from brands and partners across the digital space. At the same time, they've announced plans for NinthDecimal Labs; their new offering is focused on helping brands better navigate, target, and analyze location based marketing campaigns.

"There has been an overwhelmingly positive response and demand for our data and measurement solutions," said Michael Fordyce, CEO of NinthDecimal. "Clients are increasingly asking us to solve problems that go far beyond the traditional uses of location data, especially those related to omnichannel ROI measurement capabilities. In our industry, rapid innovation and time to market is critical for success. As a part of NinthDecimal Labs, the MoLOGIQ team will play an important role in accelerating the development of new solutions."

Meanwhile, CallRail's new release adds International Numbers to their popular call tracking and analysis platform. The new number will allow multi-national businesses to more easily track and analyze calls to deliver a better experience.

"Our new International Numbers feature is an ideal fit for stronger campaign management," said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail. "Call tracking has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses of all shapes and sizes regardless of location. As everyone becomes more mobile and customers call businesses directly with ease, CallRail can help these businesses gain stronger insight into what's driving conversions and what customers need."

And QYOU has partnered with Tata Sky to deliver subscription based, online video content to consumers in India.

"India is renowned for being a region filled with tech-savvy young people, who navigate the worlds of internet video and traditional television with complete ease," said Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-founder, QYOU Media. "Having a curated mix of the best digital-first video content at their fingertips - whether they're watching on a mobile device or via the TV screen - means that they can enjoy the best of both worlds and never miss a thing. We are proud that our partnership with Tata Sky is evolving and enabling us to make the largest deployment of our channel in a single market to date.''

