Ad Roundup: Data behind new release, name change

by Kristina Knight

First, SPLICE Software has released apps for virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa devices Echo and Echo Dot. The new apps are data driven, and set up to build upon existing APIs, helping retailers, insurance, and financial brands better engage with their customer base.

"People are embracing voice-activated AI assistants like Echo, and companies that want to be where their customers are will need to be able to communicate through these platforms," says Tara Kelly, SPLICE Software President and CEO. "It seemed futuristic 10 years ago, but people are increasingly asking Alexa and Google questions out loud rather than typing queries into devices, and a presence on voice-activated, data-driven AI platforms will soon be as necessary for companies as a website was a generation ago."

And Experian Cross-Channel Marketing has rebranded to Cheetah Digital; the name change comes after an inventing round. The platform is set up to drive high-performance cross channel campaigns.

"We are deeply committed to providing CCM's customers with the same level of high-quality solutions and services that they have been experiencing for many years," said Peter McCormick, Executive Chairman of Cheetah Digital. "We are confident that with our domain expertise and dedication to R&D, Cheetah Digital will become the leading, global SaaS marketing platform for the enterprise."

