Ad Roundup: Announcements key in on consumer buying, data

by Kristina Knight

First, QwkBuy has partnered with SendGrid to create a buy button for both digital and real-world buyers. The integration will allow consumers to buy products direct from either email or direct mail messages, and even print and TV ads without the need for credit card or other payment information.

"The integration of QwkBuy into SendGrid will seamlessly enable consumers to buy products conveniently and securely from e-mails," said Elliot Goldwater, Director of Business Development & Partnerships at SendGrid. "We are looking forward to seeing the great impact this will have on driving customer engagement and business growth for email marketers."

Meanwhile, Sprout Social has created the Bot Builder; the new tool allows brands to create, preview, and deploy Twitter chatbots in real time.

"Sprout's Bot Builder is built on the belief that great customer experiences come from real

conversations. Automation should not replace human agents, but augment their workflow to result in better and faster outcomes," said Aaron Rankin, CTO of Sprout Social. "We developed

self-configurable bots to do just that. Brands can rely on the bot to quickly and consistently

collect customer information, so the agent has context even before their first interaction."

And, Phunware has partnered with Lotame; the new partnership will help brands access rich data analysis so that they can better target and convert their customers.

"DMPs offer marketers the data and actionable audience insights to make the right campaign decisions and drive continuous performance improvements," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame. "With data from hundreds of millions of devices, Phunware brings a massive new mobile set to our device graph, offering a new level of customer behavior insight to help marketers know who they are reaching and when they are ready to buy."

Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising tools, email marketing, Lotame, SendGrid, social marketing, Sprout Social