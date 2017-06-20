Ad Roundup: Announcements could simplify brand contact

by Kristina Knight

First, Sezmek has added digital audio options to StrikeAd, their mobile DSP. The addition of audio to their toolset gives brands a one-stop-shop for audio campaigns, including audio programmatic, via mobile devices.

"Digital audio is on an aggressive growth trajectory with an audience that has proven to be both diverse and engaged. The medium cannot be ignored by marketers who want to execute modern multi-channel campaigns, and they should continue to push for diversification and recommend new audio inventory sources and exchanges," said Gregg Rogers, Product Marketing Manager at Sizmek. "We saw this as an opportunity to work with different audio publishers and solve issues at the core of this growing channel. We've developed a solution for advertisers to help them reach their audiences through digital audio."

And, Hootsuite has launched Amplify for Selling; their new tool includes options to help sales teams better understand the social signals customers offer within the social space.

"Sales reps are constantly under pressure to find and develop qualified leads in order to meet quota. Hootsuite's Amplify for Selling solution empowers reps to leverage social to nurture and build rewarding relationships that can turn into closed deals, faster," said Koka Sexton, Global Industry Principal at Hootsuite. "In today's digital world, social is where customers are, and organizations recognize that it will be the dominant sales channel of the future. In the Forrester Consulting study, sales and marketing leaders recognize that social is a priority for sales organizations."

Meanwhile, Tapad has partnered with Sojern. The partnership should simplify how travel brands engage and talk with travel-minded customers.

"Not only is Sojern a compatible partner for our singular device graph capabilities, but they are also an incredible data partner to help expand our work in the travel industry," said Pierre Martensson, SVP and GM of Tapad's global data division. "Working with the team at Sojern allows us to solve a true challenge within the travel industry today: creating a unified view of customers so travel brands can better understand and access their key audiences at every point along their path to purchase."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Hootsuite, Sizmek, Sojern, Tapad