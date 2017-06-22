Search BizReport
BizReport : Blogs & Content : June 22, 2017
97% of shoppers under 30 say UGC influences purchase decisions
Reviews and ratings have already been established as playing significant roles in the purchase process but, if you need any further convincing, perhaps this new report from TurnTo will be of help.
TurnTo's new report, 'Hearing the Voice of the Consumer', involved 1,070 U.S. consumers who had made a purchase online during the past year. It found that 90% said user-generated content (UGC), define as ratings, reviews, photos, videos, social posts, and Q&A participation, had at least some influence over their online purchases. More than half (53%) rate UGC has 'extremely influential' or 'very influential'. Following UGC, respondents cited search engines as having the greatest influence over purchases.
Shoppers under the age of 30 reported the extreme influence of UGC in their purchase decisions at a higher rate than their older cohorts. In total, 97% of shoppers under 30 report UGC as an influencer their purchase decisions.
Seventy-two percent of 18-24 year olds report UGC to be 'extremely influential' or 'very influential' when deciding whether to buy.
When asked how UGC influenced their purchasing decisions the number one ranked response was "increases my purchasing confidence" followed by "improves customer feedback" and "more authentic shopping experience". Respondents found UGC content more interesting that content created by the brands themselves.
According to Jim Davidson, director of research, TurnTo Networks, it's not all about free delivery and discounts for today's consumer.
"Consumers demand a more engaging shopping experience; they're looking to fellow shoppers to answer questions about products and share insights about purchases," said Davidson. "This study demonstrates UGC is outpacing traditional marketing tools when it comes to increasing shopper confidence and influencing decisions. Marketers who want to connect with the consumer must find ways to incorporate UGC into each step of the customer journey - not just the product page."
