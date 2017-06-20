6 in 10 UK digital shoppers will purchase via smartphone in 2017

by Helen Leggatt

According to eMarketer's latest UK retail ecommerce forecast, 58.6% of UK digital shoppers (25.17 million aged 14 and over) will use a smartphone to make an ecommerce purchase this year. eMarketer's data excludes the purchase of travel or event tickets.



In total, the UK retail ecommerce market is set to exceed £81.55 billion ($110.07 billion) in 2017, of which £35.31 billion ($47.66 billion) will come from mobile commerce. UK retail ecommerce sales made via smartphones in 2017 will be worth £16.42 billion, eMarketer predicts, and account for 46.5% of overall retail mcommerce sales, which in addition to smartphones includes purchases made using tablets.



"UK consumers are becoming ever-more comfortable using their mobile devices, and particularly smartphones, for retail purchases," said eMarketer senior analyst Bill Fisher. "The slowly rising use of mobile payment options is adding a bit more fuel to the fire. The more comfortable people become using their smartphones for payment in a retail environment, the more likely they are to use them for retail shopping and buying more generally."



