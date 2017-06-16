Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : June 16, 2017
35% of consumers will absolutely not pay for delivery of online purchases
Getting free or fast delivery remains a key concern among online shoppers, according to two recent reports.
New research from management consultancy, KPS, for which more than 1,400 European shoppers were surveyed, found that more than half (57%) reported free shipping as a key factor in their purchase decisions and would affect which retailer they purchased from.
The report, 'First Look to Last Mile', also revealed that a third (35%) were not prepared, under any circumstances, to pay for deliveries and 27% hold off making a purchase until they receive a free delivery offer. A quarter (27%) would abandon an online purchase if free click-and-collect was not available.
Another tactic used by online shoppers to get around having to pay for delivery, and one that 31% of those surveyed admitted to using, is to purchase additional items that they have no intention of keeping. Instead, having qualified for free delivery, they return the additional items for a refund, often as soon as they pick up an order in-store.
"Retailers have never known more about the customer journey; how they research purchases; how they move between online and offline channels; their preferred delivery methods and so on," said Frank Lochbaum, managing partner at KPS. "Yet, ironically, and in spite of all this information, it has never been harder for retail businesses to retain customers as their demands around certain elements of the buying journey, including fulfillment, shift."
Another recent report, this time from Clouder.co.uk, found that consumers expect fast, same-day delivery and will specifically choose a retailer that offers this option over one that does not.
Tags: consumer expectations, delivery, ecommerce, fulfillment, online shopping
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 35% of consumers will absolutely not pay for delivery of online purchases
- Study: Cyberattacks costing banks millions
- Ad Roundup: Releases to add new options for brands
- Expert: How to sell your small business
- Same-day delivery significantly impacts retailer choice and spend
- Online shoppers willing to pay extra for non-branded, discreet packaging
- Survey: Look for more publishers to add video
- Consumers opting for brand-only email accounts to manage inbox
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers