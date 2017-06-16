BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : June 16, 2017


35% of consumers will absolutely not pay for delivery of online purchases

Getting free or fast delivery remains a key concern among online shoppers, according to two recent reports.

by Helen Leggatt

New research from management consultancy, KPS, for which more than 1,400 European shoppers were surveyed, found that more than half (57%) reported free shipping as a key factor in their purchase decisions and would affect which retailer they purchased from.

The report, 'First Look to Last Mile', also revealed that a third (35%) were not prepared, under any circumstances, to pay for deliveries and 27% hold off making a purchase until they receive a free delivery offer. A quarter (27%) would abandon an online purchase if free click-and-collect was not available.

Another tactic used by online shoppers to get around having to pay for delivery, and one that 31% of those surveyed admitted to using, is to purchase additional items that they have no intention of keeping. Instead, having qualified for free delivery, they return the additional items for a refund, often as soon as they pick up an order in-store.

"Retailers have never known more about the customer journey; how they research purchases; how they move between online and offline channels; their preferred delivery methods and so on," said Frank Lochbaum, managing partner at KPS. "Yet, ironically, and in spite of all this information, it has never been harder for retail businesses to retain customers as their demands around certain elements of the buying journey, including fulfillment, shift."

Another recent report, this time from Clouder.co.uk, found that consumers expect fast, same-day delivery and will specifically choose a retailer that offers this option over one that does not.

Tags: consumer expectations, delivery, ecommerce, fulfillment, online shopping










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/06/35-of-consumers-will-absolutely-not-pay-for-delivery-of-onli.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.