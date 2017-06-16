35% of consumers will absolutely not pay for delivery of online purchases

by Helen Leggatt

New research from management consultancy, KPS, for which more than 1,400 European shoppers were surveyed, found that more than half (57%) reported free shipping as a key factor in their purchase decisions and would affect which retailer they purchased from.



The report, 'First Look to Last Mile', also revealed that a third (35%) were not prepared, under any circumstances, to pay for deliveries and 27% hold off making a purchase until they receive a free delivery offer. A quarter (27%) would abandon an online purchase if free click-and-collect was not available.



Another tactic used by online shoppers to get around having to pay for delivery, and one that 31% of those surveyed admitted to using, is to purchase additional items that they have no intention of keeping. Instead, having qualified for free delivery, they return the additional items for a refund, often as soon as they pick up an order in-store.



"Retailers have never known more about the customer journey; how they research purchases; how they move between online and offline channels; their preferred delivery methods and so on," said Frank Lochbaum, managing partner at KPS. "Yet, ironically, and in spite of all this information, it has never been harder for retail businesses to retain customers as their demands around certain elements of the buying journey, including fulfillment, shift."

Another recent report, this time from Clouder.co.uk, found that consumers expect fast, same-day delivery and will specifically choose a retailer that offers this option over one that does not.



