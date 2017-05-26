Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 26, 2017
WSJ mobile website one of worst-performing for page load time
The latest Mobile Web Intelligence Report from DeviceAtlas reveals that many of the world's largest daily newspapers have mobile websites that have load times three times longer than most people are prepared to wait.
DeviceAtlas' Q1 Report looked at the mobile website experience of 50 of the largest daily newspapers in the world to ascertain load time and how data-heavy the page was. Across all fifty the average time for a mobile website to load was 10.5 seconds. According to Google, 53% of mobile websites are abandoned if more than three seconds elapses before a page loads.
One of the worst mobile websites, in terms of page load time, was The Wall Street Journal. It's average load time was more than 19 seconds. By comparison, Germany's Die Welt loaded in an average of 2.15 seconds. Publications based in India were found to load the fastest (average 7.7 seconds) while users in Italy and Spain had to wait the longest with an average of 12 seconds.
Page load speed testing was conducted using the Nexus 5X, on a 1.5 Mb/s network, to simulate a "typical experience".
Tags: mobile, performance, website
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 52% would pay up if computer taken hostage by ransomware
- Deals and promotions, not celebs or blogs, inspire vacation destination choice
- Emojis in email subject lines... yes or no?
- Study finds loyalty points goal-setters more satisfied
- Food advertisers pushing mobile video
- Expert: Challenges for female leaders in business
- WSJ mobile website one of worst-performing for page load time
- 75% of CEOs risk organization's security by using unapproved apps/programs
Featured White Papers
- The AdRoll Guide to Account-Based Marketing
Personalize your marketing to convert your highest-value accounts....
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers