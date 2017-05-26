WSJ mobile website one of worst-performing for page load time

by Helen Leggatt



DeviceAtlas' Q1 Report looked at the mobile website experience of 50 of the largest daily newspapers in the world to ascertain load time and how data-heavy the page was. Across all fifty the average time for a mobile website to load was 10.5 seconds. According to Google, 53% of mobile websites are abandoned if more than three seconds elapses before a page loads.



One of the worst mobile websites, in terms of page load time, was The Wall Street Journal. It's average load time was more than 19 seconds. By comparison, Germany's Die Welt loaded in an average of 2.15 seconds. Publications based in India were found to load the fastest (average 7.7 seconds) while users in Italy and Spain had to wait the longest with an average of 12 seconds.



Page load speed testing was conducted using the Nexus 5X, on a 1.5 Mb/s network, to simulate a "typical experience".



Tags: mobile, performance, website