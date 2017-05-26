BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : May 26, 2017


WSJ mobile website one of worst-performing for page load time

The latest Mobile Web Intelligence Report from DeviceAtlas reveals that many of the world's largest daily newspapers have mobile websites that have load times three times longer than most people are prepared to wait.

by Helen Leggatt


DeviceAtlas' Q1 Report looked at the mobile website experience of 50 of the largest daily newspapers in the world to ascertain load time and how data-heavy the page was. Across all fifty the average time for a mobile website to load was 10.5 seconds. According to Google, 53% of mobile websites are abandoned if more than three seconds elapses before a page loads.

One of the worst mobile websites, in terms of page load time, was The Wall Street Journal. It's average load time was more than 19 seconds. By comparison, Germany's Die Welt loaded in an average of 2.15 seconds. Publications based in India were found to load the fastest (average 7.7 seconds) while users in Italy and Spain had to wait the longest with an average of 12 seconds.

Page load speed testing was conducted using the Nexus 5X, on a 1.5 Mb/s network, to simulate a "typical experience".

