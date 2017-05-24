When it comes to brand relevancy, talkability trumps truth

by Helen Leggatt

New research suggests that trustworthiness is no longer the primary trait of a brand that consumers consider relevant. In fact, although consumers believe their ideal brands would be trustworthy ('ethical, moral, honest and truthful') a shocking 0% of brands studied in for Golin's report met that ideal when trustworthiness was analyzed.

Instead, the 'Global Relevance Review' from IPG Group agency Golin says that "one dimension that is currently driving all relevance leaders across all categories is popularity".



Today's social and connected consumer instead looks to "their trusted tribes" - friend, family, advocates and influencers - to validate their choices. In a nutshell "talkability trumps truth".



It should come as no surprise, therefore, that the research found social media to be considered the most relevant source of information worldwide, with 59% citing it as important to their personal understanding. Television placed second (57%), "word of mouth from friends and family" third (45%) followed by newspapers and online news with 42% and 41% respectively.



According to Golin co-CEO Matt Neale, if a brand is trying to change a consumer's opinion, capture his or her attention, or get someone to act, it should focus on being relevant rather than gaining trust.

"I trust the BBC, but if I am watching it and the content that is appearing on my TV is not relevant to me, then I am going to second screen and be distracted and drawn in by someone else," said Neale. "Marketers cannot ignore this, and they have to get their relevance right first."



