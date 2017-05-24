BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Trends & Ideas : May 24, 2017


When it comes to brand relevancy, talkability trumps truth

What do consumers consider most important about a brand - relevance or trustworthiness? The answer may surprise you.

by Helen Leggatt

New research suggests that trustworthiness is no longer the primary trait of a brand that consumers consider relevant. In fact, although consumers believe their ideal brands would be trustworthy ('ethical, moral, honest and truthful') a shocking 0% of brands studied in for Golin's report met that ideal when trustworthiness was analyzed.

Instead, the 'Global Relevance Review' from IPG Group agency Golin says that "one dimension that is currently driving all relevance leaders across all categories is popularity".

Today's social and connected consumer instead looks to "their trusted tribes" - friend, family, advocates and influencers - to validate their choices. In a nutshell "talkability trumps truth".

It should come as no surprise, therefore, that the research found social media to be considered the most relevant source of information worldwide, with 59% citing it as important to their personal understanding. Television placed second (57%), "word of mouth from friends and family" third (45%) followed by newspapers and online news with 42% and 41% respectively.

According to Golin co-CEO Matt Neale, if a brand is trying to change a consumer's opinion, capture his or her attention, or get someone to act, it should focus on being relevant rather than gaining trust.

"I trust the BBC, but if I am watching it and the content that is appearing on my TV is not relevant to me, then I am going to second screen and be distracted and drawn in by someone else," said Neale. "Marketers cannot ignore this, and they have to get their relevance right first."

Tags: brand marketing, consumer, trust










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/05/when-it-comes-to-brand-relevancy-talkability-trumps-truth.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.