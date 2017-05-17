Travel tech: Chatbot use on the rise

by Helen Leggatt

Kayak's report found that, just one year ago, 3% of consumers in the UK had used a chatbot regularly. Today, that has risen to 8%. In total, just 18% of Brits have used a chatbot.

However, the report does indicate that this figure may be higher because a third (33%) of those surveyed said they were not sure if they had had a conversation with a chatbot in the past year. In fact, 57% said they had never heard of chatbots.

"Chatbots are certainly still in their early stages, but are becoming increasingly sophisticated and getting ever-closer to mimicking a conversation with a real human being," says Suzanne Perry, travel expert at Kayak.

Of those that are using chatbots, 10% said they had used one to book a holiday or ask a question about a holiday. The most common uses were customer service (49%), online shopping (28%) and restaurant reservations (12%).

Technology continues to be UK travel bookers' preferred way to research and book travel. Less than one in five (18%) have visited a physical travel agent office in the past twelve months, while three quarters (72%) say they prefer to book holidays online.

