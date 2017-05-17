BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Travel tech: Chatbot use on the rise

Chatbot use is on the rise within the travel industry, according to new research from travel search engine Kayak.co.uk, although it is far from mainstream with the majority of consumers having never heard of them.

by Helen Leggatt

Kayak's report found that, just one year ago, 3% of consumers in the UK had used a chatbot regularly. Today, that has risen to 8%. In total, just 18% of Brits have used a chatbot.

However, the report does indicate that this figure may be higher because a third (33%) of those surveyed said they were not sure if they had had a conversation with a chatbot in the past year. In fact, 57% said they had never heard of chatbots.

"Chatbots are certainly still in their early stages, but are becoming increasingly sophisticated and getting ever-closer to mimicking a conversation with a real human being," says Suzanne Perry, travel expert at Kayak.

chatbots.pngOf those that are using chatbots, 10% said they had used one to book a holiday or ask a question about a holiday. The most common uses were customer service (49%), online shopping (28%) and restaurant reservations (12%).

Technology continues to be UK travel bookers' preferred way to research and book travel. Less than one in five (18%) have visited a physical travel agent office in the past twelve months, while three quarters (72%) say they prefer to book holidays online.

