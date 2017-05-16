Top trends to watch in social

by Kristina Knight

Make social visual

"Social platforms are changing the way we consume content and as a result, the way brands interact with and attract audiences. Brands have been using Facebook and Twitter for social advertising for years and within the last year there has been an increase in brands using the visual power of Instagram to tell their stories and interact with consumers," said Kyle Christensen, SVP of Marketing, Invoca. "It's a smart move for marketers as Instagram has more than 600 million active monthly users and these users are very engaged. In fact, 75 percent of Instagram users take action, such as visiting a website, after viewing an Instagram ad, and over a third have used their mobile phone to make a purchase."

Connect social with other channels

"Engaging with customers on social platforms is a must for many brands today, but marketers need to connect social data with other digital and offline channels. With Facebook's click-to-call button, brands have seen more customers calling from Facebook ads. Facebook recognizes that people want to have conversations with brands, and marketers need to track these interactions. Last year, Facebook announced its offline conversions API that makes it as simple for marketers to optimize for offline actions like phone calls and in-store purchases as it does for online actions like clicks and shares," said Christensen.

Use the data

"When brands have insights into who's engaging with them, how they're contacting them and why, they can make smarter marketing decisions. For example, marketers can use insights from customers who called from Facebook or Instagram ads to deliver a consistent experience across channels by triggering retargeting ads or email that are personalized based on attributes from the call. Social channels are only as helpful as their data, and brands need to continue to invest in marketing technology to track the customer journey, even when it goes offline, to power the entire customer journey," said Christensen.

Tags: Invoca, social marketing, social marketing trends