Top 3 tips to prevent SmartTV hacks

by Kristina Knight

New research out from Netsparker indicated that the use of SmartTVs can leave consumers open to hacks and a lost of personal information. Researchers found that fraudsters can hack into a connected laptop, using a SmartTV, and bypass any firewalls in place on the user's computer. This could leave consumers open to losing passwords and other personal data.

"This particular instance proves, yet again, that there are significant vulnerabilities within IoT," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Netsparker. "Creating awareness and opportunity for these types of vulnerabilities, when it comes to products such as TV's in our homes, is continuing to be an issue in the security industry and is now affecting everyday people."

Here are three tips to help consumers prevent this kind of hack:

• Keep SmartTVs behind firewalls and never connect them directly to the Internet

• If DMZs are used to connect gaming devices, ensure firewalls and firmware are up to date

• Keep the device updated with all firmware updates, even those that will take a long time or that are complex

Tags: IoT trends, Netsparker, smart device trends, smartTV trends