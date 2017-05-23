Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : May 23, 2017
Top 3 tips to prevent SmartTV hacks
SmartTVs are being adopted at a fast rate, but these televisions and other connected devices can leave consumers - and businesses using connected devices - open to hacks and other nefarious schemes according to experts. Here's how to protect against hacks.
New research out from Netsparker indicated that the use of SmartTVs can leave consumers open to hacks and a lost of personal information. Researchers found that fraudsters can hack into a connected laptop, using a SmartTV, and bypass any firewalls in place on the user's computer. This could leave consumers open to losing passwords and other personal data.
"This particular instance proves, yet again, that there are significant vulnerabilities within IoT," said Ferruh Mavituna, CEO of Netsparker. "Creating awareness and opportunity for these types of vulnerabilities, when it comes to products such as TV's in our homes, is continuing to be an issue in the security industry and is now affecting everyday people."
Here are three tips to help consumers prevent this kind of hack:
• Keep SmartTVs behind firewalls and never connect them directly to the Internet
• If DMZs are used to connect gaming devices, ensure firewalls and firmware are up to date
• Keep the device updated with all firmware updates, even those that will take a long time or that are complex
Tags: IoT trends, Netsparker, smart device trends, smartTV trends
